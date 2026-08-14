West Bank law enforcement to shift from IDF to Israel Police

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has announced that law enforcement powers in the West Bank will be transferred from the military to the Israel Police.

A statement from Katz’s office said that “in light of the extremist riots in the village of Qusra”, it was exploring options to move enforcement powers against Israelis committing crimes in the West Bank from the IDF to the police, which would “prepare and establish a force suitable for dealing with and handling civil matters and be granted all the necessary powers and budgets”.

Settlers have been blockading the Palestinian village just south of Nablus since Sunday and repelled the Border Police’s attempt to break up their illegal outpost on Wednesday in a move decried by the US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, as “terrorism”.

The IDF has since dispatched an infantry battalion to break the blockade and clear out the extremists.