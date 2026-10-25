UK sanctions handed Netanyahu electoral boost, new polling shows

Likewise, 12 per cent said the measures would increase their support for politicians who “refuse to bow to criticism from foreign allies”, amounting to a net gain of three per cent.

Perhaps most remarkably, given the aim of the sanctions to stymie settlement expansion, 20 per cent of those surveyed said they had made them more likely to back leaders who support the settlement project.

While 16 per cent said they were less likely to support settlements, this still marked a net increase of four per cent compared to before the sanctions.

Meanwhile, parties who “stand up to extremist settlers” and “prioritise building good relations with European countries” saw a net decline in support of one per cent in both categories, as well as a net drop of four per cent for prioritising “co-existence with the Palestinian territories”.

However, there was an equivalent net gain for parties who “prioritise peace as a pathway to Israeli security”.

Elsewhere, another section of the poll showed that, while security was the second-most important issue to voters, with 34 per cent ranking it within their top three priorities, strengthening the economy and reducing the cost of living was a slightly more significant motivating factor, with 42 per cent valuing it within their top three.

But strengthening relationships with the UK and European nations came at the bottom of the list, with just four per cent seeing it as a key priority.

Likewise, the future of Gaza ranked low at just 11 per cent, while addressing the threat from Iran was on the mind of 26 per cent of voters, making it the third-highest priority on average.

Finally, the sanctions also appear to have had a moderately damaging effect on how the UK is viewed in Israel, with 15 per cent seeing it as “less of an ally” than before the measures, compared to just nine per cent seeing it as a greater ally.

But the predominant sentiment among those surveyed was that the UK was not considered an ally in the first place, with 42 per cent sharing that view.