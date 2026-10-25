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UK sanctions handed Netanyahu electoral boost, new polling shows

Israelis also showed more support for the settlement project and attached less importance to maintaining good relations with the UK and Europe

October 25, 2026 10:11
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on October 22, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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The imposition of sanctions on West Bank settlements by the UK has strengthened Prime Minister Netanyahu’s electoral prospects, new polling has found.

A survey carried out by Merlin Strategies for the European Leadership Network (Elnet), an EU-based pro-Israel advocacy group, showed that “sanctions have nudged Israelis towards parties that put security and Israel’s interests first”.

While no party was specified in that context, those priorities are generally associated with the Israeli Right and the right-wing bloc headed by Netanyahu’s Likud party.

Among a representative sample of more than 800 Israelis surveyed online, 28 per cent said they were more likely after sanctions to vote for a party that prioritises “Israeli security” than before, compared to 18 per cent who said they were less likely to do so – a net gain of 10 per cent.

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Topics:

Israeli Politics

Israel

Israeli elections

Sanctions

West Bank

Settlements

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