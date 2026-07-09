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Whatever happened to the plan for Hamas to disarm – and does Israel face inevitable resumption of war in Gaza?

The international community seems to have forgotten lessons of October 7 – and the price is a threat to peace and people of Gaza suffering under more tyranny

July 9, 2026 11:02
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By

Natalie Lisbona

5 min read
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On Monday, the governing body in Gaza was dissolved, 20 years since Hamas seized power.

Truly, this was a historic moment.

Or at least that was what the terror militia would have the world believe, as a spokesman claimed the seeming change would “remove any pretexts for the occupation, which continues its aggression and war of extermination”.

The view in Israel was very different: that the dissolution represented only the most superficial attempt to present good faith as Hamas remains determined to hold on to power.

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