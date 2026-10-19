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Ed Miliband threatens sanctions against British firms and individuals over building of E1 settlements

The foreign secretary said ‘we will not be bystanders in the destruction of the two-state solution’

October 19, 2026 15:27
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Ed Miliband takes part in a panel discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum, Warsaw, Poland, October 13, 2026 (Credit: Omar Marques/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Ed Miliband has issued a warning to British companies and individuals “involved in the construction” of E1 West Bank settlements that they could face sanctions.

In a statement on Monday, the deadline for bids for tender, he urged anyone considering bidding “not to proceed”.

In his statement, Miliband said that the Israeli government’s decision to open tenders for settlements in E1 is “a direct threat to the prosect of a two-state solution.”

He added: “I want to be very clear with those considering engaging in the tendering process: we have created new powers allowing us to sanction individuals and companies involved in the construction of illegal settlements such as E1.

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Topics:

Ed Miliband

Settlements

East Jerusalem

West Bank

Labour

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