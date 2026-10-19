Ed Miliband threatens sanctions against British firms and individuals over building of E1 settlements

“We urge businesses and individuals not to proceed with bids for E1 construction tenders. They should be aware of legal and reputational consequences, including the risk of involving themselves in serious breaches of international law.”
Israel opened construction tenders for 3,401 settlement homes in the E1 area of East Jerusalem and adjacent to the settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, with planning approval having been granted in August 2025. The project includes 1,234 homes with bids due by today, October 19, and a further 2,167 homes.
The awarding of contracts for the first phase has been deferred until after Israel’s upcoming election on October 27.
In September, the UK announced measures targeting Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including restrictions on trade and further sanctions.
Israel responded by ordering the British consulate in East Jerusalem to close within 30 days. Following negotiations, the UK announced that the building would remain open under a new name: UK Mission, Jerusalem.
In his statement, Miliband continued: “This UK Government will not accept the continued displacement of Palestinians and the unlawful occupation that persists. That is why we have committed to introduce legislation to ban goods imported from illegal settlements, and action on services that finance or facilitate them.
“The British people do not want to be supporting the construction of illegal settlements.
“This government also condemns escalating settler violence in the West Bank, including recent attacks on officials from France, Belgium, Poland, and a Catholic Church representative, as well as a US journalist.
“We will not be bystanders in the destruction of the two-state solution.”