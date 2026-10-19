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Ten suspects arrested by police in Israel after settler attacks on the West Bank

President Isaac Herzog condemned violence at the weekend after Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine was injured

October 19, 2026 07:47
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Settlers clash with Israeli soldiers in August (Ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Ten suspects were arrested early this morning following attacks by settlers in the West Bank on foreign diplomats and a photojournalist over the weekend, Israel Police have announced.

The arrests were part of “Operation Olive Leaf,” a joint effort by the police, the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Defense Forces.

The suspects face a range of allegations including involvement in the violence, illegal construction and violating a military order declaring a closed military zone.

Police said officers seized items allegedly linking the suspects to the offenses. Several vehicles were also confiscated

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Topics:

Israel

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