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Thousands of public figures sign letter rejecting Gaza genocide ‘lie’

The signatories dubbed the allegation ‘the latest blood libel to be inflicted on the Jewish people’

September 14, 2026 17:04
Bialik.jpg
Mayim Bialik attends the 'Father Mother Sister Brother' red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Ella Bloom

1 min read
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More than 5,000 public figures have signed an open letter rejecting allegations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The letter, released by Creative Community for Peace (CCFP), suggested that the allegation of genocide unfairly targets the Jewish State and does not stand up to scrutiny.

The signatories, including actors Debra Messing, Mayim Bialik, Maureen Lipman and Jennifer Jason Leigh, historian Deborah Lipstadt, Disturbed frontman David Draiman, and Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, dubbed the claim a “blood libel” and a “lie”.

“We, the undersigned, are outraged and sickened by the latest blood libel to be inflicted on the Jewish people: the lie that Israel committed ‘genocide’ in Gaza. We reject this accusation with contempt,” the letter read.

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Topics:

Jewish celebrities

Celebrity

Genocide

Israel

Gaza war

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