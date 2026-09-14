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Jake Wallis Simons

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Jake Wallis Simons

Opinion

Fauda’s truthful Gaza war drama trumps the blood libel of the Naza ‘documentary’

Unlike the film celebrated in Venice, the Netfix show makes nothing up – the actors were on the ground, the scenes are based closely upon reality and have been verified. It set out to entertain and did more for Israel’s case than its own government has managed since October 7

September 14, 2026 16:26
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Naza film poster (l), Fauda poster (Image: The Guardian, Netflix)
4 min read
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Two pieces of Israel-related television landed his month, and between them they illustrate perfectly how the world has decided to see this war. One is Naza, an Israeli documentary that just won a prize at Venice for accusing its own army of “genocide”. The other is Fauda, the Netflix drama that has just done more to explain October 7 to ordinary viewers than two years of Israeli diplomacy managed.

Put the two side-by-side and something interesting happens: the one built to be taken as fact collapses under its own logic, while the one that never claimed to be fact turns out to be the more honest account of what actually happened.

Let’s start with Naza.

This new and repulsive documentary by hard-Left Israeli filmmakers, which uses supposed testimony from anonymous Israeli military insiders to bolster the “genocide” lie, is actually quite good, as what it actually delivers, if you sit through all 80 minutes of it, is a pretty good case for the defence.

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Topics:

Gaza

Fauda

Hamas

Israel

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