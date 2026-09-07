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Activist ‘plotted Palestine paint stunt at Boris Johnson wedding venue’

Tim Speers had recorded a voice note pledging to carry out the vandalism on behalf of the now-banned Palestine Action group, a court heard

September 7, 2026 15:36
BoJo wedding.jpg
Then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with his wife, Carrie Johnson, in the garden of 10 Downing Street following their wedding at Westminster Cathedral, May 29, 2021, in London, England (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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An alleged saboteur plotted to spray paint the word “Palestine” on the lawn at Boris Johnson’s wedding reception venue, a court has heard.

Tim Speers, 41, and another man, Sean Middlebrough, were carrying spray paint, glue, and a red boiler suit when they were accosted by police at the Cotswold estate of Conservative Party donor Lord Bamford.

The incident happened on July 29 2022, the day before Bamford, the chairman of the JCB empire, was due to host the reception for Boris and Carrie Johnson’s wedding at his Daylesford Estate home.

Speers had recorded a voice note saying he had “agreed” to carry out a protest at the estate for Palestine Action, though this was before the group was proscribed under the Terrorism Act, jurors at Southwark Crown Court heard.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

Palestine Action

Boris Johnson

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