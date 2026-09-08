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The ‘Gaza genocide’ claim is a blood libel, says Simon Schama

Acclaimed historian made the comment in his keynote address to the Holocaust Educational Trust annual dinner

September 8, 2026 16:20
Guest of honour Sir Simon Schama addresses supporters at the Holocaust Educational Trust Appeal Dinner.jpg
Keynote speaker at this year's Holocaust Educational Trust appeal dinner, Sir Simon Schama, September 7, 2026

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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Sir Simon Schama CBE has said the claim that Israel committed genocide in Gaza is a “blood libel”.

Delivering the keynote address at the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET) annual dinner on Monday, the acclaimed historian said Jews could not “shrug their shoulders” at the allegation.

“We, the victims of the greatest genocide the world has ever seen, are being called perpetrators of genocide,” he said.

“We can’t shrug our shoulders at that. This is the new blood libel. This is a profound lie.”

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Topics:

Holocaust Educational Trust

HET

HET Ambassadors

Simon Schama

Holocaust education

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