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Karen Pollock

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Karen Pollock

Opinion

How Holocaust education inspires teenagers to speak out – and gives us hope

We call them our Ambassadors: young people who understand that ‘Never Again’ means taking responsibility for one another – and that challenging antisemitism is a task for everyone

September 3, 2026 14:39
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The Holocaust Educational Trust Ambassador Conference 2025 (Photo: HET)
3 min read
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Every year, the Holocaust Educational Trust takes thousands of young people to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau. Most of them are not Jewish. Most have no family connection to the events they are about to confront. They come from every kind of school and every part of the country, and they arrive knowing, in outline, what happened there. But nothing prepares them for being there.

As they walk the tracks that carried a million Jews to their deaths, you can see them trying to grasp how such a place came to exist. How six million Jewish men, women and children could be taken from their homes while neighbours, colleagues and friends did not challenge it.

What has stayed with me, after more than 20 years of this work, is not their shock as they come to terms with what took place, nor the silence that fills a plane of teenagers on the journey home. It is what they do afterwards.

They come home having reflected. And then they act.

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Holocaust Educational Trust

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