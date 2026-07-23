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Netanyahu calls for ‘national unity’ ahead of elections in Tisha B’av message

The Israeli leader invoked the festival story, saying the nation had ‘prevented the destruction of the Third Temple’ in the war against Iran

July 23, 2026 15:18
TishaBav.jpg
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in a video message released ahead of Tisha B’Av, July 22, 2026 (GPO)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu used his annual Tisha B’Av message on Wednesday evening to call for national unity and announce his intention to form "a broad national government" after Israel’s October 27 election.

In the video message, Netanyahu said he would seek to strengthen national cohesion.

“As prime minister of Israel, I intend to deepen the unity within us,” he said. “Therefore, I will work to establish a broad national government, a stable government that will ensure our security and future."

He added: “I know that during the election period there will be disputes that hinder our view of this, but I also know that we are far more united than it seems."

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Topics:

Israel

Tishah b'Av

Israeli Politics

Israeli elections

Benjamin Netanyahu

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