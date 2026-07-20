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Tishah b’Av: from the heart of darkness to defiant hope

The prophetic call to justice and compassion rise out of the midst of the bleak fast

July 20, 2026 13:00
Nova Exhbition GettyImages-2276913782
Recalling tragedy: a gallery at the recent Nova Festival memorial exhibition in London (photo: Getty Images)

By

Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg

3 min read
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A bleak day in these bleak times, Tishah B’Av takes us to the heart of disaster and grief. Yet, at the same time, it guides us to deepen our compassion, sharpen our commitment to justice and strengthen our resilience. Over the desolate landscape of destruction and grief it sheds a patchy light of defiant hope.

“I am shattered by the brokenness of my people,” testifies Jeremiah (8:21). Who, two-and a-half millennia later, cannot empathise with these words of the grief-stricken, yet fearless prophet through whose eyes we see the terrors which destroyed Jerusalem?

One has only to visit the Nova exhibition and witness the searing testament of murder and rape on October 7, 2023 to know that our world has not become less cruel, that trauma is not a thing of the past, and that we remain deeply vulnerable. We see the suffering across the Middle East, in Israel, Gaza, and further afield in Ukraine, Somalia and elsewhere.

Half my heart rebels against Tishah b’Av this year. Who needs further reminders of catastrophe and yet more mourning in these anguished times of resurgent antisemitism and war? But then I remember the saying of the Rebbe of Slonim: “A broken heart must always belong to the world of building, not to the world of destruction.”

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Tishah b'Av

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