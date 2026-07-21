Charred Iron Age beams dating to destruction of Solomon’s Temple unearthed in Jerusalem

Exceptionally well-preserved wooden beams believed to date to the Babylonian destruction of the First Temple in 586 BCE have been uncovered in Jerusalem, with archaeologists believing the find offers unprecedented potential to refine our understanding of one of the defining events in Jewish history.

The discovery, made during excavations carried out by the Israel Antiques Authority (IAA) and Tel Aviv University in the City of David within the Jerusalem Walls National Park, provides tangible evidence from the moment of catastrophe that has shaped Jewish consciousness for millennia.

The beams, made of sycamore wood, were found in the Givati parking lot.

They are believed to have once formed part of the roof of a First Temple-period building which collapsed during the Babylonian assault and then sealed beneath the wall’s melted plaster, allowing for their survival for some 2,600 years in a region where well-preserved Iron Age wood is exceptionally rare.

Due to the quality of the wood’s preservation and the number of growth rings, scientists hope it could provide the most precise dating yet for the destruction of ancient Jerusalem.