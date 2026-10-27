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Israel elections 2026 live: Polling stations to open late as turnout hits highest since Yom Kippur War

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October 27, 2026 11:38
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Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu casts his vote at a polling station in Jerusalem on October 27, 2026 (Flash90)

By

JC Reporter

5 min read
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1.04pm – Turnout continues to improve compared with 2022 elections

This marks the highest turnout at the equivalent time since Golda Meir’s re-election in the 1973 election after it was delayed by the Yom Kippur War.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Israel

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