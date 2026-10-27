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‘No indication’ of systematic ballot tampering, say Israeli election authorities after three parties lodge complaints

Yashar, which is leading the polls, alleged a ‘systematic attempt’ to interfere with its voting slips

October 27, 2026 11:11
Gadi.jpg
Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot during an election rally at Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv on October 25, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Israel’s electoral authorities have confirmed they have received no evidence of systematic ballot tampering after three parties lodged complaints within hours of polls opening in the country’s ongoing general election.

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar, Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu and Ofer Winter’s People of Israel have all confirmed that formal protests have been filed with the Central Elections Committee this morning.

Due to the high number of parties involved in Israeli elections, voting is done by placing a particular party’s specific ballot paper in a sealed envelope, rather than by ticking boxes on a long list of candidates or parties as happens in other countries.

People of Israel claimed that its ballots, marked with the letter Chaf, have been absent from some polling booths, while others were “turned over to make them appear to be blank ballots”.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Israel

Yashar

Gadi Eisenkot

Avigdor Liberman

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