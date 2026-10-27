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Early turnout hits 30 per cent as Israeli election voting continues

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has claimed that the surge is located in Arab communites and ‘legt-wing strongholds’

October 27, 2026 10:33
Election.jpg
Israelis stand in line to cast their ballots at a polling station during on October 27, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Early turnout in the ongoing Knesset election is the highest it has been in more than 40 years, according to data released by Israel’s Central Elections Committee (CEC).

By 10am IST (8am GMT) turnout had reached 16.7 per cent, with 1.2 million votes cast.

This is an increase of nearly a percentage point on the 2022 election, which saw a figure of 15.9 per cent at the equivalent time.

It is also the highest turnout figure at the equivalent time since 1981, when Menachem Begin was re-elected, when 10am turnout stood at 17 per cent.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Israel

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