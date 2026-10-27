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Jane Prinsley

By

Jane Prinsley

Analysis

Israelis want security as they head to the polls. The question is: who will deliver it?

Israelis are divided over whether three years of war are an argument for Netanyahu or for change

October 27, 2026 11:54
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A man walks near an electoral billboard for the Yashar party led by Gadi Eisenkot, Israel's former military chief of staff, in Tel Aviv on October 25, 2026 ahead of the legislative election on October 27. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP via Getty Images)
5 min read
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If you want to understand what Israelis are voting for in this election, head to its borders.

I’ve spent the last three days traversing Israel’s boundaries as the country chooses its next parliament, voting for the first time since the October 7 massacre and the Gaza war.

In Metula, Israel’s northernmost village, locals have three seconds to take cover if a rocket launches from Kfarkela, the Hezbollah stronghold immediately across the Lebanese border.

From a vantage point overlooking southern Lebanon, piles of rubble mark where the Israeli army discovered Hezbollah tunnels, weapons caches and anti-tank missile launch sites. Thousands of soldiers deployed across that border in Lebanon, as well as in Syria and Gaza, have cast their ballots at military polling stations in enemy territory.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

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