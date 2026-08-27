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IDF to provide fresh meals with highest level of kosher certification amid Charedi enlistment push

The army said the move would ‘improve and expand the provision of meals’ for strictly-Orthodox soldiers

August 27, 2026 16:58
Kashrut.jpg
(Illustrative) A kashrut certification stamp during a mashgiach visit to agricultural fields and factories around Israel (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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The IDF has confirmed that it will begin to offer fresh meals complying with the highest level of kosher certification.

The army said that Charedi soldiers will now be able to access freshly cooked food in keeping with mehadrin requirements, which allow for no leniency in its preparation.

This includes the complete separation of meat and dairy products at all stages of the cooking process and a prohibition on fruit from trees planted in the last three years.

This must be certified by on-site inspections carried out by verified rabbis on a regular basis.

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Topics:

IDF

Kashrut

Kosher

Israel

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