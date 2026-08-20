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Former Sephardi Chief Rabbi given greater control over Shas party after ‘reconciliation’ with leader

Yitzhak Yosef and Aryeh Deri reportedly ‘ironed out their differences’ during a meeting, after which the rabbi appeared to soften his public stance on Charedi conscription

August 20, 2026 16:42
Yosef.jpg
Shas spiritual leader Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, during a weekly teaching at the Yazdim synagogue in Jerusalem, on June 07, 2025 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Israel’s former Sephardi Chief Rabbi has reportedly been granted effective joint control of Shas, one of the country’s major Charedi political parties, after an apparent reconciliation with its leader, Aryeh Deri.

Deri and Yitzhak Yosef were reported to have fallen out last week, with Haaretz citing a yeshiva student who claimed the rabbi had privately urged his pupils not to vote for Shas in the upcoming Knesset elections, scheduled for October 27.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from Yosef losing faith in the Netanyahu coalition, of which Shas is a part, after it failed to pass legislation to fully exempt yeshiva students from IDF conscription.

Such an exemption, which had been in place for eight decades before it was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2024, is one of the most divisive issues in Israeli politics and is expected to be a major part of the pre-election debate.

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Topics:

Israeli Politics

Shas

Charedi

charedim

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