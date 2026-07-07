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Yaakov Katz

By

Yaakov Katz

Opinion

Netanyahu’s Torah study law is really about keeping the Charedi close

With opposition leaders hinting that they would be willing to work with the strictly Orthodox, the prime minister is rushing to keep his coalition partners inside the right-wing bloc after the elections

July 7, 2026 13:09
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Aryeh Deri, chairman of the strictly Orthodox Shas party (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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Negotiations between the United States and Iran over a new nuclear deal continue. Hamas remains armed in Gaza, Hezbollah is rebuilding in Lebanon and the IDF is still operating on multiple fronts while warning of growing manpower shortages.

Yet none of that seems to bother the Knesset.

Instead, Israel's politicians have shifted into full campaign mode. With elections expected in October, the coalition is increasingly focused not on the strategic challenges facing the country but on positioning itself for the campaign ahead. Legislation is no longer judged by whether it serves the country, but rather by what it will mean for coalition building after the votes are counted.

Nothing illustrated this better than last Wednesday, when the Knesset approved in its first reading a new Basic Law declaring Torah study a foundational value of the State of Israel. Sponsored by lawmakers from the strictly Orthodox United Torah Judaism party and backed by Shas, the bill is designed to strengthen the legal basis for exempting yeshiva students from military service. Because Israel has no formal constitution, Basic Laws enjoy quasi-constitutional status, making them far more significant than ordinary legislation.

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Topics:

Benjamin Netanyahu

IDF

Charedi

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