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Herzog sends best wishes to Spanish people over World Cup victory

‘I hope to see Israel at the next World Cup hosted in your country, as well as in Portugal and Morocco,’ the Israeli president said

July 20, 2026 09:55
GettyImages-2286234906.jpg
Spanish fans in Madrid as they watch the Fifa World Cup 2026 final match between Spain and Argentina (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
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Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated Spain on Monday morning over its win in the 2026 World Cup final.

“My best wishes to His Majesty King Felipe VI, the team, and the people of Spain on winning the World Cup. I hope to see Israel at the next World Cup hosted in your country, as well as in Portugal and Morocco,” Herzog tweeted.

The president also commended Argentina, who lost the previous day to Spain 0-1 in 120 minutes, “for their extraordinary run through this tournament to the final.”

The World Cup “has once again shown the power of sport to unite people across borders in a spirit of goodwill, harmony, and joy,” he said.

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Topics:

World Cup 2026

Football

Spain

Argentina

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