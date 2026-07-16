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Lorin Bell-Cross

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

Opinion

Israeli ministers cheering on Argentina and crowing over England’s defeat made me cringe

Antagonism and embarrassing support for another country’s team don’t add up to a diplomatic strategy

July 16, 2026 10:57
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Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina's second goal in last night's semi-final (Shaun Botterill/Getty)
2 min read
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For years now, I’ve wondered whether Toby Young’s seminal book, How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, is actually the foundational doctrine of Israel’s diplomatic and foreign policy.

These concerns weren’t allayed by seeing Israeli ministers reacting to Argentina’s victory over England last night.

“How does the song go? ‘It’s coming home.’ Yes it is. It’s coming home to Argentina. Vamos Argentina!”, posted Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Saar on X.

“Congratulations to the people of Argentina and my friend Javier Milei, fingers crossed for the final,” transport minister Miri Regev said on Facebook, sharing a photo of herself with the Argentine president and Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Topics:

Football

World Cup 2026

Benjamin Netanyahu

Javier Milei

Argentina

Israel

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