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World Cup 2026: ‘Jewish roots’ of striker on heroic Cape Verde squad that held off Spain

Gilson Benchimol’s surname indicates heritage from the 19th century Jewish diaspora

June 16, 2026 12:56
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Gilson Benchimol Tavares celebrates scoring Cape Verde's third goal during a 3-0 friendly win over Serbia in Lisbon on May 31 (photo: Carlos Rodrigues / Getty Images)

By

Ben Conway

1 min read

By pitting footballing minnows against giants, the World Cup is capable of delivering sport’s best fairytales.

Monday night’s game between Cape Verde and Spain was one of these, as the tiny island nation held the pre-tournament favourites to a 0-0 draw in Atlanta.

Their veteran goalkeeper Vozinha was the star of the show, with the 40-year-old making seven saves en route to an historic clean sheet, propelling his Instagram following to more than 6.5 million by midday on Tuesday.

But there was someone else catching the eye of the Jewish community – Gilson Benchimol, a 24-year-old striker who plies his trade in Russia’s top division and who holds his nation’s number nine shirt at this summer’s tournament.

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Topics:

World Cup 2026

World Cup

Football

Sport

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