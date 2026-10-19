Israeli election 2026: Trump endorses Netanyahu ahead of October 27 vote

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US President Donald Trump has given his backing to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s national election next week. His endorsement came hours after Netanyahu, who is fighting to hold on as Israel’s leader, warned that the country could face a hostile US administration after Trump’s term in office ends, saying it could suspend military aid or join international sanctions against the Jewish state.

Publicly endorsing Netanyahu’s re-election bid – offering the prime minister boost ahead of the closely contested vote next Tuesday – Trump described the Likud Party leader as a “Great Warrior Prime Minister” and “an even greater Partner for Peace in combating the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, “America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so.”