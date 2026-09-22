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King Solomon High School holding talks about closing down

Its governors have called for a consultation amid plummeting cohort numbers and exam grades

September 22, 2026 16:30
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(credit: King Solomon High School)

By

Ben Conway

4 min read
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The governing body of King Solomon High School, the only Jewish secondary school in Essex, is holding a consultation about shutting down for good.

If the decision is reached to close the school, the academic year which has just started (2026/27) will be the last, allowing current Year 11 students to take their GCSEs at the school. The potential closure date has been set for August 31, 2027. 

The consultation has been called amid a marked decline in cohort sizes and exam results. Proceedings will be open to the public – staff, parents, students, and locals alike will be able to attend and voice their views.

It will consider other options, which include maintaining the school at a smaller size, sharing facilities with another school, or joining an academy trust or other education provider.  

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Topics:

King Solomon High School

Jewish secondary schools

Jewish schools

Secondary schools

Schools

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