Grade expectations: Jewish schools shine on GCSE results day

The cohort also performed exceptionally in several individual subjects, with every student who took visual arts and Modern Hebrew achieving a grade 7 or better.

And for the third year running, a photography student – this year, Joshua Sakhai – attained the top marks in the country.

Headteacher Christopher Jones said: “These successes reflect the determination of our students and the commitment and support of our teaching staff”.

Joshua Sakhai (right) with one of the photos in his portfolio (photos: courtesy)

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JFS, the largest Jewish school in the UK, continued to improve year-on-year in their results at the top grades.

This year, 55 per cent of all grades were 7 or higher, compared to 53 per cent last year and 48 per cent the year before.

Headteacher David Moody said: “In a school of JFS’s size, achieving results of this standard across such a large cohort is fantastic and we could not be more proud of everyone involved”.

“Behind every statistic are hundreds of individual students whose determination, ambition and resilience have brought them to this point, and they have our heartfelt congratulations.”

At King David High School in Manchester, more than three in ten (31 per cent) of all students bagged a clean sweep of grades 7 and above in all of their subjects.

In the Solomon stream, the highest of three academic tiers in each year group at the school, 45 per cent of all grades were 8 or 9.

In addition, every pupil who entered the Higher Project Qualification, an independent research project completed in addition to their nine academic subjects, achieved an A* or A.

Headteacher Tracy Basger said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and the exceptional results they have achieved this year. These outcomes are a testament to their hard work, determination, and resilience throughout their studies.”

Left to right: Gabriel Bookbinder, whose results included five 9s; Sam Wernick, who achieved eight 9s and two 8s; Max Barker, whose results included seven subjects at grade 8 or 9 (photos: courtesy)

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Nearly half of results at JCoSS – 48 per cent – were between grades 7 and 9, with more than a quarter – 29 per cent – at either 8 or 9. An impressive 91 per cent were at or above the pass mark of 4.

Lily Crewe achieved nine grade 9s, with seven 9s for Dani Bozo, Liv Rosenberg, and Tomer Velasquez-Ramirez, and six 9s for another seven students.

The school acclaimed a number of students who significantly exceeded their individual targets: Raffi Alexander, Mia Bladon, Maya Cabili, Daniel Coburn, Ruby E Cohen, Alicia Emanuel, Noah Greenstein, Eden Kessel, Tristan Lewis, Greg Mann, Jessica Meltzer, Eitan Overlander-Kaye, and Hubert Zalucki.

Headteacher Dr Melanie Lee said: “At JCoSS, we believe that success comes in many forms and that every student who has worked hard, overcome challenges, and exceeded expectations deserves to feel immensely proud today.”

Students at King David High School in Liverpool excelled in the core subjects, with 87 per cent achieving at least a grade 4 in both English and mathematics.

The school commended Samuel Becker and Zachary Patino as their top performers, with their results sheets dominated by 8s and 9s.

Headteacher Michael Sutton said that “we are incredibly proud of what this cohort has achieved and of the supportive school community that has helped them succeed”.

Deputy headteacher October Wright added: “It has been such a productive year, and it is a real joy to see our students revelling in their success and happiness today. Their achievements reflect resilience, determination, and a genuine love of learning.”

Theo Hawes from King David School in Liverpool, who achieved a 9 in music (photo: courtesy)

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Similarly, at Leeds Jewish Free School, 84 per cent of students achieved at least a grade 4 in both English and mathematics.

Executive headteacher Charlie Kelsey said that this year’s cohort has “approached their studies with maturity and determination and thoroughly deserve their success”.

Head of schools Sagi Yechezkel added: “We are proud to be a school that combines academic excellence with outstanding pastoral care and Jewish values.”

“Our students leave us not only with strong qualifications, but also with the confidence, resilience, and compassion needed to succeed in the next stage of their education and beyond.”

Back down south, an excellent 32 per cent of grades at Yavneh College were either 8 or 9, with more than four in five (81 per cent) at 5 or above.

Four students achieved six grade 9s: Amelie Brownstein, Ethan Abrahams, Libby Ross, and Josh Blanks.

Executive headteacher Spencer Lewis said: “I could not be happier for the pupils, particularly all those who, like in last week’s exceptional A-level results, have made such a huge amount of progress over the last few years.”

Yavneh students celebrate outside the school (photo: courtesy)

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As in their A-level results, students at Hasmonean Girls School outdid their peers at Hasmonean Boys School, albeit only marginally; the girls achieved 56 per cent of grades between 7 and 9, compared to 53 per cent for the boys.

The girls also passed 93 per cent of their exams with grade 4 or above; that same figure was 91 per cent in the boys school.

Headteacher of the girls school Alice Lucas said the results are “the product of hard work by the girls who have maintained their commitment to Jewish Studies alongside their secular subjects”.

And interim headteacher of the boys school James Fisher said their “incredible set of results” are “a testament to the long hours and hard work that our students put into their study over many years”.

Last but not least, King Solomon High School improved upon last year in their percentage of students receiving a grade 4 or above in both English and mathematics, with 71 per cent achieving the feat, up from 67 per cent last year.

They celebrated three students in particular with exceptional results: Mariia Falbiichuk, who achieved an outstanding nine grade 9s, and Kamile Sarapinaite and Lucia Vajushi who scored four 9s apiece.

Headteacher Jonathan Harris said: “I have only been headteacher at King Solomon for a short time, but this morning I had the privilege of seeing something that staff here have spent years working towards.”

“These are the strongest GCSE results the school has seen for a number of years, and I am incredibly proud of our students… seeing the smiles, hugs, and celebrations around school this morning has been wonderful.”

PaJeS, Partnerships for Jewish Schools, heralded the “outstanding” GCSE results achieved across England during what they say was “one of the most demanding years Jewish school leaders have ever had to navigate”.

Earlier this year the Bell Review, led by public policy analyst Sir David Bell, was commissioned by the government after it was shown that school-related antisemitic incidents were being recorded at double the rate pre-October 7.

Rabbi David Meyer, PaJeS CEO, said: “These results are all the more remarkable when one considers the challenges facing our school leaders this year. As the Bell Review is now recognising, our leaders and teachers have been under immense pressure, with an entirely understandable focus, first and foremost, on keeping our children safe.”

“Credit goes to our school leaders, staff, and teachers, whose resilience has carried our schools through a genuinely difficult year – and, of course, to the parents and students who have worked so hard to achieve these outcomes.”

The results in Jewish schools exceeded the national averages in UK schools. Across the country, 22 per cent of grades were 7 or above, and 67.3 per cent were at least the pass mark of 4.