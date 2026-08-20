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Grade expectations: Jewish schools shine on GCSE results day

Jewish schools across the country exceeded national averages

August 20, 2026 12:46
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Family affair: students at King David High School in Manchester open their results with their parents. Left: Tamar Pletnick, who achieved four 9s and two 8s among her results; right: Yakov Rich, who achieved three 9s and three 8s among his results. (photos: courtesy)

By

Ben Conway

5 min read
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A week on from a strong set of A-level results in Jewish schools up and down the country, the countdown is finally over for GCSE students, who have followed suit with their own impressive performance.

Immanuel College set the standard again this year, with nearly 61 per cent of their results at the top grades 9 to 7, close to triple the national average.

Almost a quarter (23.6 per cent) of their results were at grade 9, while nearly half (42.6 per cent) were either grade 9 or 8, and almost all were 4 or above (98.1 per cent).

Five students achieved seven or more grade 9s, including Evie Lightman who received ten.

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Topics:

GCSEs

Jewish secondary schools

Jewish schools

JCoSS

King David

King David High School Manchester

JFS

Yavneh

Yavneh College

Hasmonean

Hasmonean High Schools

Hasmonean School

Immanuel

Immanuel College

Immanuel School

pajes

Schools

Secondary schools

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