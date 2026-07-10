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Teachers blocking plan to tackle antisemitism 'have no place in the classroom'

Calls for education union to close down faction opposing Sir David Bell’s review

July 10, 2026 15:09
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Children in class in a stock image (Getty)

By

Jane Prinsley

5 min read
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Groups of teachers and parents are campaigning to stop a plan to tackle anti-Jewish racism in education, the JC can reveal.

A faction of the National Education Union (NEU) along with Parents For Palestine claim measures to counter antisemitism in schools and colleges will “suppress criticism of Israel”.

Leading politicians are now warning teachers who object to the anti-racism plan “have no place in our classrooms”, and Jewish leaders have branded the campaign a “disgrace”.

The NEU is being urged to close down its International Solidarity Network faction over its London faction’s opposition to the Bell Review, commissioned to investigate the rise of school-related antisemitic incidents.

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Topics:

Antisemitism in schools

NEU

Education

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