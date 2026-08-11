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Pini Stimler, the Countdown kingpin from Hendon

Pini Stimler won the maximum eight games in a row on the popular television show and sponsored the kiddush at his shul to celebrate

August 11, 2026 17:33
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Pini Stimler appearing on Countdown (Credit: Countdown / Channel 4)

By

Ben Conway

4 min read
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There are few things more Jewish than arguing about the correct answer, so perhaps it’s no surprise that Pini Stimler has had such a legendary run on Countdown.

The 29-year-old, who attends Hendon Adath Synagogue, appeared on the Channel 4 game show last month.

He achieved the elite “Octochamp” status by winning eight consecutive games, the maximum number before a player is “retired” and replaced.

To celebrate the feat and recognise the outpouring of support from the local community, he sponsored the kiddush at his synagogue on the Shabbat after his final appearance.

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Topics:

Countdown

TV

Television

Boardgames

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