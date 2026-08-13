A* in the making: Jewish schools toast stellar A-level results

A summer of anticipation has come to a close for Year 13s up and down the country as the results for A-levels and post-16 vocational qualifications were released this morning.
Jewish Community Secondary School (JCoSS) equalled the high level they set last year, with 56 per cent of their results at either A* or A, or starred distinction (D*) or distinction (D) for vocational subjects.
An impressive 23 students achieved a minimum of two A*s and an A, or two D*s and a D. Among them were six who received three A*s: Maisie Boyne, Libby Frenkel, Mika Haber, Millie Raingold, Alma Shabtay, and Roy Saporta (who also got a B in a fourth subject).
Headteacher Dr Melanie Lee said that the outgoing cohort “has approached their studies with determination, maturity and a genuine commitment to making the most of every opportunity available to them”.
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King David High School Manchester