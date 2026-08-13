Become a Member
Community

A* in the making: Jewish schools toast stellar A-level results

Yavneh College led the way with 65 per cent of results at A* or A

August 13, 2026 12:48
2026 Post 16 1.jpg
Yavneh students celebrating their A-level results (photo: courtesy)

By

Ben Conway

4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A summer of anticipation has come to a close for Year 13s up and down the country as the results for A-levels and post-16 vocational qualifications were released this morning.

Jewish Community Secondary School (JCoSS) equalled the high level they set last year, with 56 per cent of their results at either A* or A, or starred distinction (D*) or distinction (D) for vocational subjects.

An impressive 23 students achieved a minimum of two A*s and an A, or two D*s and a D. Among them were six who received three A*s: Maisie Boyne, Libby Frenkel, Mika Haber, Millie Raingold, Alma Shabtay, and Roy Saporta (who also got a B in a fourth subject).

Headteacher Dr Melanie Lee said that the outgoing cohort “has approached their studies with determination, maturity and a genuine commitment to making the most of every opportunity available to them”.

To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.

Topics:

A Levels

Jewish secondary schools

Jewish schools

JCoSS

King David High School Manchester

JFS

Yavneh

Yavneh College

Hasmonean

Hasmonean High Schools

Hasmonean School

Immanuel

Immanuel College

Immanuel School

pajes

Schools

Secondary schools

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper