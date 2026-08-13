A* in the making: Jewish schools toast stellar A-level results

“At JCoSS, we want our students not only to achieve highly but also to leave with a strong sense of who they are, the confidence to pursue their ambitions, and a deep commitment to the values of community, kindness and responsibility that sit at the heart of our school,” she added.

Similarly, King David High School in Manchester also had six students securing straight A* grades, and 37 per cent of their grades were A* or A.

They performed exceptionally in mathematics and physics, with 68 per cent of grades at A* or A, and modern foreign languages, with that figure at a stunning 75 per cent.

Four fifths of their students received confirmed places at their first choice universities, with a proportion also preparing to spend time at yeshivot or seminaries in the coming year.

King David pupils - left to right: Rebekah-Jo Goldman, A*/A/A; Libby Hamburger, A/A/B; Sophia Gardner, A/A/B; Adina Rivka Ross, A*/A*/A*/A (photo: courtesy)

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Headteacher Tracy Basger said: “As a non-selective school, what gives us particular pride is seeing students of all abilities make exceptional progress.

“The fact that more than 72 per cent of students exceeded their target grades… demonstrates the strength of our provision and the dedication of our students and staff.”

At Jewish Free School (JFS), the largest Jewish school in the UK, 52 per cent of A-level grades were either A* or A, and 66 per cent of grades in vocational qualifications were either D* or D.

They said that their “provisional progress score” of +0.44 means that their post-16 students are achieving nearly half a grade higher than their peers in other schools across the country.

As well as thanking the “exceptional” staff at the school, headteacher Dr David Moody said: “It is an incredible set of results that reflects all the hard work of a fantastic group of students.”

“Their dedication, tenacity and resilience are an inspiration to others, and everyone should be extremely proud of what they have achieved.”

Meanwhile, Yavneh College recorded a brilliant 65 per cent of grades at A* or A, climbing drastically from an already impressive 51 per cent last year.

Executive headteacher Spencer Lewis said their students have done “incredibly well again this year both at A-level and in their vocational courses”.

“It is clear just how hard they have worked, and they should be so pleased with what they have achieved,” he added.

Yavneh students discussing their results (photo: courtesy)

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Elsewhere, the scales tipped back in favour of Hasmonean Girls School, who outdid their companions at Hasmonean Boys School after being outperformed by them last year.

A commendable 56 per cent of A-level grades at the girls school were A* or A; that same figure was 31 per cent for the boys. Last year, the boys eclipsed the girls by 52 per cent to 41 per cent.

Both schools shared that the “vast majority” of their students will go on to study at yeshivot or seminaries respectively, before many will take up places at universities.

Andrew McClusky, CEO of the Hasmonean Multi-Academy Trust, said: “We are so proud of our students’ achievements which are a testament to their hard work. I am grateful to the teachers who prepared them so well, and to all of our staff who support our students in countless ways.”

He added: “We are also proud of our students’ wonderful work for charities and tremendous commitment to Jewish learning.”

Last but not least, Immanuel College students do not appear to have been hampered by the saga in April which nearly saw the school close down, as 52 per cent of their A-levels were graded A* or A.

Every student taking modern Hebrew achieved an A*, and every student completing an Extended Project Qualification received an A* or A, as well as all history and photography students.

Headteacher Christopher Jones said that “today is about celebrating our students and everything they have achieved during their time at Immanuel”.

“They have worked extremely hard and should be very proud of their results,” he continued. “These successes reflect the determination of our students and the commitment and support of our teaching staff.”

Immanuel students posing on results day (photo: courtesy)

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PaJeS, the Partnership for Jewish Schools, has recognised the “exceptional” A-level results achieved by Jewish schools across England.

Rabbi David Meyer, the organisation’s CEO, said: “These results are a wonderful credit to our schools, to the students themselves, and to the parents who have supported them every step of the way.

“Success like this is never achieved alone. It is built on the partnership between a child who is willing to work hard, a family that nurtures and encourages, and a school that provides the environment, the teaching and the belief that makes such achievement possible.

“Especially at this time, it is important to recognise that the achievement of our students, and indeed of our schools, goes far beyond A-level results. The students graduating from our schools are given a true foundation for how to lead their lives as constructive members of their community and of wider society.

“That foundation, given to them by their schools and by their parents, is a testament to the importance we place on a broad education, one that ensures our children leave school with confidence in their Judaism and a deep appreciation of the values that matter so much within our society.”