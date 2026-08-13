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Solar eclipse was once seen as a dark day for the world

Crowds gathered across Britain to watch the moon block the sun but Jews viewed it as a bad omen in the past

August 13, 2026 01:52
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The view from central London as more than 90% of the sun is blocked by the moon across Britain. (Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

1 min read
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The solar eclipse gripped the country to such a degree that shops sold out of the special glasses needed to look at it safely.

Hordes gathered at vantage points to witness the once-in-a-generation event on Wednesday night. There had been nothing like it since 1999.

But Jewish communities once saw the phenomemon as a bad omen.

It is believed this view dates back to the ancient world when eclipses could not be predicted and brought darkness and not light to the world.

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