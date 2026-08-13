Solar eclipse was once seen as a dark day for the world

The Old Testament makes several references to what are likely to have been solar eclipses.

People gather to view the solar eclipse in Greenwich Park, London, on August 12, 2026. (Getty Images)

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Ezekiel 32:7 states: "When I extinguish you, I will cover the heavens and darken their stars; I will cover the sun with a cloud, and the moon will not give its light."

Most of the UK witnessed more than 90% of the sun’s light being blocked out by the moon at around 7pm on Wednesday.

Parts of Spain, Iceland and Greenland saw a total eclipse.

A total solar eclipse is seen in Palencia, Spain, on August 12, 2026. It was the first time a total solar eclipse could be viewed from Spain since 1905. (Getty Images)

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It is not traditional for Jews to say a blessing on an eclipse, but some rabbis have pointed to all-purpose blessings reserved for witnessing natural wonders and major demonstrations of God’s might as appropriate for the moment.

Others say an eclipse provides an appropriate moment to reflect on the majesty of the natural world and the power of light over dark even without a religious obligation to offer a blessing.

Some have offered technical guidance, suggesting that it would be wise to put away one’s tzitzit during the minutes when the sun is blotted out, as Jewish law does not require them to be worn at night.

US rabbi Geoffrey Mitelman, whose organisation Sinai and Synapses aims to bridge the Jewish and scientific worlds, was hoping to see a total eclipse with his family.

Before the event, he wrote on his website: “For all of us, it will be both a deeply personal experience that words can’t capture, and a story they will share with others across North America and for generations to come.

“Most importantly, I can’t wait to experience the incredible majesty and awe of not just, ‘Let there be light,’ but….. ‘Let there be dark.'

The next time the moon obscures as much of the sun in Britain will be in 2081, and the next total solar eclipse in the UK will be in 2090.