‘When are our so called representatives going to stand up and call out Burnham and his cabinet?’: Letters to the editor, September 11 2026

Dr Jeremy Havardi

B'nai B'rith UK Bureau of International Affairs

Last week once again representatives from various Jewish organisations met he Prime Minister at Number 10 for talks which were as usual described as "friendly and listening" and also "robust".

When are our so called representatives going to stand up and call out Burnham and his cabinet?

For the next "schmooze up" with Andy I suggest we send instead Douglas Murray , Shimon Cohen and journalist Stephen Daisley, whose brilliant opinion piece Jewish heroes who fought for Britain and why their courage matters today, JC August 28) should be prominently displayed in every synagogue in the UK.

Llewellyn Gaba

Cardiff

Shimon Cohen (Letters, September 4) bemoans the UK’s and others’ reaction to the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 compared with that of the Western world’s response to Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

He has surely noticed that Russian is much, much larger than Ukraine, which therefore needed a huge amount of military support. Israel, on the other hand, thankfully does not need military support from the UK. In fact, according to the House of Commons library, the value of UK arms exports to Israel had dropped to £18 million in 2023 – before the war had even begun. That really is a mere drop in the ocean.

Also, when attacking the UK government over Iran’s intentions, Mr Cohen appears to forget that in 2025 – during the first round of Iranian missile strikes on Israel – RAF jets shot down a lot of missiles and drones en route to Israel.

A little perspective would not go amiss.

Joe Millis.

London SE21

Shimon Cohen claims Britain's response to Hamas's October 7th 2023 attack was to suspend arms export licences to Israel.

The immediate response was a strong statement of support for Israel by the UK Prime Minister which was followed by a visit to the country. Within a week support ships and surveillance aircraft were being sent to support Israeli military activity. The UK refused to support UN resolutions on the issue which did not condemn the Hamas action.

Some months later, as the consequences of Israel's actions in Gaza became apparent, public opinion in the West became concerned about the fate of its civilian citizens. The British response in terms of arms supply came in September 2024 almost a year after the Hamas attack. It suspended around 30 out of 350 export licences and excluded components of the F-35 fighter jet programs from the ban.

The real culprit in supporting Hamas is none other than Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu who in the years before 2023 encouraged Qatar to provide millions of dollars to Hamas. With no effective oversight much of these funds were diverted to strengthen Hamas's military potential including the development of the notorious tunnels.

Now that the UK has announced a much stronger boycott of exports from the settlements, remember that this is in response to Jewish terrorists (as the US Ambassador called them) attacking and evicting Arab residents in the territories from their homes while the Israeli Defence Forces stand by supinely. If Palestinian terrorists had attempted the same actions against Jewish homes in the territories they would have been shot dead.

The real issue here is Israeli behaviour not British reactions.

Professor Leslie Wagner CBE

Jerusalem

A challenge to the US

I feel quite overwhelmed and excited by the invitations to visit shuls received in your newspaper and elsewhere following my Schmooze article (I visited five US shuls in a weekend – all full of life, JC August 14). I have accepted all the invitations and am happy to receive more.

I recently attended a barmitzvah at the Tiferes Yisroel shul, Temple Fortune. It was heaving, packed out with an atmosphere of real energy with all the children milling around the ark. It was a pleasure and privilege to be there

In these trying times with antisemitism at its highest level for years , the Jewish community in this country still has life and energy which should be built upon and expanded. The United Synagogue should take advantage, stand up and make its voice more readily heard. It should not be afraid to express its core values and its support for Israel, our only true security The rabbis who attended the recent rabbinical conference should listen seriously to their constituents.

It could be more outspoken in political circles especially at the Board of Deputies, where the anti-Israel invective seems to be getting stronger.

At the time of the Jewish New Year, the US, its rabbis and all of us should be blowing the shofar loudly for our security, our core values and the State of Israel, with hope, vigour and enthusiasm.



Jonathan Metliss

London W1



Israel’s choice

At West London Synagogue’s Shabbat Nitzavim service, celebrating the synagogue’s renewal, I read Moses’ words placing before the Israelites the choice between life and death and commanding them: “Choose life.” It made me think about renewal for Israel in these troubled times.

This was not a party-political instruction, but it offers Israelis a solemn test at the forthcoming election: which choice will best protect life, uphold justice, restore Israel’s moral standing in the world and secure a peaceful future?

Israel will be deciding not merely who governs it, but what kind of nation it wishes to be.

Trevor Lyttleton MBE

London NW11

BBC complaints

You reported (JC, August 28) that the BBC rejected a complaint stating the expression "Moneybags Rothschild" was not antisemitic. This is in line with their responses to a number of complaints I have submitted to it the over the years. Their replies fill one side of an A4 sheet of paper and can be summarised as follows; "You are wrong. We are right. The BBC is always right.

Geoffrey Bernstein

Stanmore

Controlling behaviour

It would be nice if UN Secretary General Guterres really believes that Israel rapporteurs are “out of control” (Our special rapporteurs are ‘out of control’ over Israel, admits UN Secretary General, JC September 4) But I don’t believe that he really thinks that. “Out of control” is an idiomatic English expression implying unconstrained and generally bad behaviour. It is clear from the rest of your report that Guterres is merely saying that they work independently of the UN Secretariat, without any implied judgement on the quality of their work. He simply means that they are outside his control, which is a different proposition entirely.

Stephen Collins

Pinner



