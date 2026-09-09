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‘When are our so called representatives going to stand up and call out Burnham and his cabinet?’: Letters to the editor, September 11 2026

September 9, 2026 10:43
Copy of Burnham meeting.jpg
Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Communities Secretary Angela Rayner meet Jewish community leaders inside 10 Downing Street on September 3, 2026. But who else should have been there? (Photo: Getty Images)
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Britain and Israel

It has been said that the government's proposal to impose sanctions on Israeli settlements is deeply misguided and counterproductive and will only play into the hands of more right wing ministers in Jerusalem during a sensitive election campaign. While these arguments are true, there is a more crucial one. Sanctioning the Jewish state risks undermining a vital intelligence relationship during a period when the threat of Islamist and Iranian terror remains palpable. This danger was highlighted by Tom Tugendhat last week when he observed that, thanks to British co-operation with Israel, 'a lot of incidents did not happen' and that Jerusalem had 'helped us to protect British people from terror attacks'. Ex Mossad chief, Yossi Cohen, quoted a former MI5 director-general who told him that the agency had 'disrupted a huge quantity of terror activity inside the UK', adding that he deserved an 'Oscar' for this. All of this is separate from the extensive trade and defence links between the two countries. Yet despite the critical importance of this relationship, the UK treats Israel as a rogue nation that deserves hostility and opprobrium, rather than the important ally she is. It is a shameful reflection of just how irredeemably hostile this Labour government has become.

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