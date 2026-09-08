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Israel to close British consulate in Jerusalem and ban Corbyn and Green MPs in response to Miliband settlement sanctions

All elected members of Zack Polanski’s party, as well as the former Labour leader and an anti-Israel lawyer, will be barred from entering the Jewish State

September 8, 2026 15:57
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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

5 min read
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Israel will close the British consulate in Jerusalem in response to the sanctions, the country’s foreign minister Gideon Saar has said.

Sa’ar made the announcement after British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband accused the Israeli government of turning a blind eye to the “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians as he announced sanctions on West Bank settlements.

Both Israel and the US have criticised the UK’s stance, which will see a ban on imports from illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and sanctions on individuals and firms providing services to settlers.

In addition to the consulate closure, Sa’ar also confirmed that 12 British individuals would be barred from entering Israel in future.

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Topics:

Settlements

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