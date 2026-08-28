Become a Member
Stephen Daisley

By

Stephen Daisley

Opinion

The Jewish heroes who fought for Britain – and why their courage matters today

Passing on stories of those who fought and bled and died under the Union Jack can be a powerful rejoinder to the calumnies of the antisemites. This is what our people have done for this country – how about yours?

August 28, 2026 15:01
Benny-Goodman-crew-768x640 CREDIT RAFMUSEUM
Squadron Leader Lawrence “Benny” Goodman (second from left) with his comrades (Image: RAF Museum)
4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

If long life is a reward for a life well lived, even 100 years feels too short for Jack Mann. Tributes to the centenarian, who died on August 15, have recounted his service in the Long Range Desert Group, a special forces outfit tasked with performing secret operations against the Nazis in North Africa during the Second World War.

His unit, of which he was the last surviving member, was skilled at working behind enemy lines to frustrate the Third Reich’s campaigns and sabotage their hard power as well as their routes of supply and communication. It has been credited with aiding in efforts against Rommel’s men and preventing him capturing the pivotal region, not least the Suez Canal.

Yet Mann was the very model of British modesty common to men of his generation. The radio operator once said: “I can’t say I’m a hero. My job was communications, and that’s what I did.” With respect to Mann, who later served in the SAS and SBS, this statement is plainly untrue. He was a hero whose service took place in the thick of it, under threat of certain execution if captured, and without his skills any number of assignments could well have ended in disaster.

Mann credited his decision to volunteer for these most dangerous of duties to an uncle who told him what was being done to Jews in Germany. “I joined the Army, and British intelligence soon heard I had skills with languages and came to me,” he explained.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Second World War

First World War

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper