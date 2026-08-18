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BBC’s highest complaints body rules ‘moneybags Rothschild’ is not antisemitic

Corporation panel said comment would not ‘perpetuate prejudice’ because ‘the Jewishness of the Rothschild family was not referred to’

August 18, 2026 13:25
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BBC Radio 4's Gardeners' Question Time panellist Bunny Guinness has been criticised for making the 'Moneybags Rothschild' comment in one episode of the programme (Photo: YouTube)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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The BBC has been accused of sparking an “unnecessary and unedifying row” after its highest complaints body rejected a complaint about the use of the phrase “Moneybags Rothschild”.

The reference to the Jewish banking dynasty came during a February episode of the corporation’s long-running Radio Four programme, Gardeners’ Question Time, which is still available on BBC Sounds. 

In correspondence seen by the JC, the BBC rejected an objection from a listener to the Editorial Complaints Unit (ECU), ruling that the phrase would not “perpetuate prejudice” because “the Jewishness of the Rothschild family was not referred to”.

Lord Eric Pickles, the former chair of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), slammed the BBC’s decision, saying it was “beyond comprehension” that the corporation would not apologise for the phrase, which he said was “inappropriate and antisemitic, almost comically so”.

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BBC

gardening

Rothschild

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