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Violent attacks on Jews surge, CST six-month report reveals

Antisemitism at second highest ever six-monthly total, with record levels of Jew-hate targeting shuls and schools, new data shows

August 5, 2026 00:01
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By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read
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Antisemitic assaults reached a record high during the first six months of 2026, a new report by the Community Security Trust (CST) has found.

Charting the increasingly violent and state-sponsored nature of anti-Jewish hatred in Britain after a series of attacks on synagogues and Jewish organisations, the CST recorded the highest ever six-month total of assaults against Jews between January and June, with levels of anti-Jewish hate remaining elevated since October 7, 2023.

Overall, the CST recorded the second-highest number of antisemitic incidents ever documented in the first half of any year. The highest ever was in the first full six months report after October 7 2023.

The US-Israel war with Iran triggered a further spike in incidents, including attacks allegedly instigated by the Islamic Republic.

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Topics:

CST

Antisemitism

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