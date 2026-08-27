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Special rapporteurs ‘completely out of control’ regarding Israel, admits outgoing UN Secretary General

However, Antonio Guterres denied an institutional bias against the Jewish State at the global body

August 27, 2026 12:56
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UN Secretary General António Guterres (Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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UN Secretary General António Guterres has admitted that several of the global body’s special rapporteurs are “completely out of control” regarding Israel.

He made the comment to the Financial Times, but also denied that the UN has an institutional bias against the Jewish State.

“I totally refuse the idea of bias,” stressed Guterres, who will be completing his second term in office at the end of the year. “On the contrary, I think we have been on the right side of history.”

“There are different entities in the UN and I cannot respond for the UN in its entirety because there are many entities in the UN that are independent,” he went on. 

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United Nations

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