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United Nations ‘failing Jewish people greatly’ says former antisemitism tsar Deborah Lipstadt

American historian also warns of virulently anti-Israel ‘alliance of convenience’ between far-left groups and Islamist extremists

July 20, 2026 20:31
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Historian and former US antisemitism tsar Deborah Lipstadt (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty)

By

Natalie Lisbona

3 min read
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Former US antisemitism tsar Deborah Lipstadt has condemned the United Nations (UN) for “greatly failing the Jewish people as an institution”, speaking exclusively to the JC.

The distinguished American scholar also spoke of the danger posed by an “alliance of convenience” formed in recent years between far-left Marxist and Green groups and Islamist extremists.

Asked about concerns that institutions created after the Second World War have lost their way and even becoming a platform for antisemitism, Lipstadt said: “The UN, as an institution, has greatly failed the Jewish people.”

She was speaking following repeated criticism of its conduct towards Israel, particularly since October 7.

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United Nations

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