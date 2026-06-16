Francesca Albanese loses legal bid to maintain suspension of US sanctions

An American federal appeals court has rejected an effort to keep sanctions against UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese suspended, allowing the Trump administration to continue enforcing the measures while a legal challenge moves forward.
In an order issued on Monday, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit granted the government's request to stay a lower court ruling that had blocked enforcement of sanctions imposed on Albanese under Executive Order 14203.
The decision represents a significant interim victory for the administration, which sanctioned Albanese in 2025 over her alleged bias and support for International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations involving Israeli and US nationals.
The underlying lawsuit was brought not by Albanese herself but by her husband, Massimiliano Calì, and their daughter, who is reportedly a US citizen. The family argued that the US-imposed sanctions harmed the entire family and violated Albanese’s free speech rights.
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