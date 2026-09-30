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‘Is it too late to give Wayne Rooney immediate Israeli citizenship so he can be selected for the next Nation’s Cup return game against Ireland this weekend?’: Letters to the Editor, October 2 2026

September 30, 2026 12:01
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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband shakes hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City on September 24, 2026. Our letter writers were not impressed. (X/ClashReport)
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Miliband in action

One has to call into question our PM’s appointment of Ed Miliband.

He has emboldened Hamas, Hezbollah and Israel’s other enemies both overseas and in the UK and imposed an embargo on the produce of the West Bank. Israel is an important ally of this country, supplying vital intelligence, pharmaceuticals and arms, all of which he discounts.

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