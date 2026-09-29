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Burnham backs Miliband and says Labour will be ‘principled’ in pursuing a two-state solution

The prime minister included a mention of the Middle East conflict in his keynote speech

September 29, 2026 16:30
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Prime Minister Andy Burnham delivers his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday September 29, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

By

Lorin Bell-Cross,

Jane Prinsley

4 min read
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In his keynote address to the Labour conference, Andy Burnham backed Ed Miliband’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after the foreign secretary made a controversial speech praising pro-Palestine activists on Monday. 

The prime minister said the government would be “principled” in attempting to secure a two-state solution, “as Ed Miliband has shown”. 

Around 40 minutes into his first keynote speech to his party conference as prime minister and leader of the Labour Party, Burnham said that the “leadership we are showing at home will be matched on the international stage.

“I will be steadfast in my support for Ukraine and stand up to threats wherever they come from, whether Russia, Iran, or anywhere”.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Labour Party

Liverpool

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