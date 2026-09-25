Become a Member
Politics

Exclusive: Ed Miliband shook hands with Iranian foreign minister but did not meet any Israeli official at UN General Assembly

The foreign secretary also met New York mayor Zohran Mamdani, an outspoken critic of the Jewish State whom Jerusalem accuses of inciting antisemitism

September 25, 2026 11:04
Miliband.png
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband shakes hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City on September 24, 2026 (X/ClashReport)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Ed Miliband did not meet a single Israeli official during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly, but shared a handshake photo-op with Iran’s foreign minister, the JC can reveal.

The foreign secretary met his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Thursday in New York.

The meeting was strongly criticised by shadow Foreign Office minister Alicia Kearns, who described the meeting as a “propaganda win for the Iranians”.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Ed Miliband

United Nations

Iran

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper