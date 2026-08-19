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Mamdani’s Israel comments ‘incited antisemitic violence’ claims US Jewish leader

Eric Fingerhut, CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, claimed the New York mayor’s rhetoric has ‘hurt the Jewish community’

August 19, 2026 16:22
Mamdani.jpg
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani arrives for the annual New York State Financial Control Board meeting on August 12, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s rhetoric regarding Israel has “contributed to incitement to violence” towards Jews, a prominent community leader in the US has claimed.

Eric Fingerhut, the president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, accused Mamdani and other anti-Israel politicians of “exploiting” issues of antisemitism and Zionism “in political campaigns”.

In an interview with Israeli outlet Ynet, Fingerhut said of the mayor: “There is no question that his statements and behavior contribute to the increase in violence.

"His statements and actions have incited and contributed to incitement to violence.”

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Topics:

Zohran Mamdani

New York

US Politics

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