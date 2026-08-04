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Jews targeted in nearly 70 per cent of New York hate crimes in July

The number of anti-Jewish incidents saw a more than 50 per cent increase compared to the same time last year

August 4, 2026 16:37
NYPD.jpg
The crest on the jacket of a New York City Police Officer while on patrol (Getty Images)

By

Menachem Wecker,

Rebecca Szlechter,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read
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Almost 70 per cent of hate crimes in New York City last month targeted Jews, despite them making up just 10 per cent of the population, new figures released by the NYPD have revealed.

The police department said that it recorded 33 "confirmed" hate crimes in the city last month, of which 23 (69.6 per cent) targeted Jews.

This marked a 53.3 per cent increase compared with 15 anti-Jewish hate crimes in the city in the same month last year

Muslims, meanwhile, were the targets of five "confirmed" hate crimes last month, or 15 per cent of all the total – a significant increase from two such incidents last year in July.

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Topics:

New York

Antisemitism

Police

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