New York legal coalition complain to Mamdani as ‘representative’ committee has no Jews on it

A group of Jewish lawyers and judges in New York have written to Mayor Zohran Mamdani to complain after no members of the community were appointed to his judiciary advisory committee.

One day after Mamdani took office, on January 2, he said of the committee: “Membership... shall reflect the cosmopolitan population of the City of New York.”

New York has the largest Jewish population in the US.

Jews make up approximately 11 per cent of the city’s people but 18 non-Jewish representatives have been appointed to the panel that is responsible for choosing judges.