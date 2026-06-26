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Veteran Democratic political strategist: ‘I don’t want to be in a political party that denies the right of the state of Israel to exist’

James Carville said he supported the idea of ‘schism’ between the party’s ‘traditional Democrats and Democratic socialists’

June 26, 2026 14:33
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James Carville (right) onstage during Election Night Live With Brian Williams in November 2024 (photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

By

Ben Conway

2 min read

A veteran political strategist for the Democrats in the US has voiced his outrage over what he sees as the creeping view in the party that Israel does not have a right to exist. 

James Carville – also a political consultant, author, and television pundit – also said that those who took that position were creating an irrevocable “schism” in the party.

Speaking on the Political War Room podcast, which he co-hosts with revered American journalist Al Hunt, Carville said: “I am totally comfortable in a political party that spends time questioning the policies of the government of Israel. In fact, I'm enthusiastic about that.”

He then countered: “I don't want to be in a political party that denies the right of the state of Israel to exist. I just can't do that, I'm sorry, it's just not doable.”

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Topics:

US Politics

Democratic Party

Democrats

New York

Zohran Mamdani

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