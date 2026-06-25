Become a Member
USA

Mamdani-backed candidates achieve clean sweep in New York primaries

The candidates, many of whom are associated with the party’s hard left, will now take on Republican opponents at the midterms in the heavily blue state

June 25, 2026 14:49
Primaries.jpg
Democratic Congressional candidate Brad Lander with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after winning the 10th District Democratic primary on June 23, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read

Left-wing candidates backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani have recorded a clean sweep in the state’s Democratic primaries, setting the stage for a heavily progressive congressional slate in November’s midterms.

Several of those now set to face off with Republican opponents for a sizeable chunk of the heavily blue state’s congressional seats are outspoken critics of Israel and affiliated, like Mamdani, with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Perhaps the biggest upset on the night was Dan Goldman, the incumbent representative for the 10th District, who is Jewish, was unseated by Brad Lander.

Lander, who has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, told his supporters after his victory: “I will be one of the Jewish members of Congress most willing to stand up for Palestinian human rights.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

US Politics

New York

Zohran Mamdani

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper