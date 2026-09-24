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‘Roo the Jew’: Wayne Rooney reveals his Jewish ancestry in new Disney+ documentary

The former England striker discovered that his maternal grandmother and her family were Polish Jews

September 24, 2026 11:54
Wayne Rooney.jpg
Wayne Rooney looks on before the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on April 14, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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Wayne Rooney has revealed that he is Jewish in a new documentary about his family.

The former England and Manchester United striker made the revelation in the fourth episode of The Real Rooneys, a new 10-part Disney+ series.

Rooney told the cameras that he recently discovered that his maternal grandmother and her family were Polish Jews.

“I’ve recently found out that my mum’s mum, so my nan’s, family were Polish Jews,” he said.

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