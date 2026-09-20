Wayne and Coleen Rooney took sons to Auschwitz after learning about war at school

Wayne and Coleen Rooney took their two youngest sons to Auschwitz after their son Kit asked to visit while learning about the Second World War at school.

The family’s trip to Poland features in the forthcoming Disney+ reality series The Real Rooneys, with a scene showing the Manchester United record goalscorer and his family stopping to look at the cattle cars the Nazis used to transport people to their deaths.

Speaking about the series to the Guardian, the former England captain said: “It’s really important to learn about history, good and bad. Sometimes with your kids, you only want to tell them good stuff, and I don’t think that’s good for them.”

The visit was prompted by Kit, now ten, rather than the production company.