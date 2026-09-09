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Iran greets Ed Miliband’s settlement sanctions as step towards ‘the end of Israel’

Islamic Republic propaganda outlets hail measures announced by foreign secretary of “naive UK government”

September 9, 2026 19:22
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Foreign secretary Ed Miliband in Westminster (Credit: PA)

By

Ali Hamedani

2 min read
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Britain’s sanction targeting settlements in the West Bank have been greeted in Iranian state media as a step towards “the end of Israel”.

The announcement yesterday by foreign secretary Ed Miliband of a raft of measures has been broadcast repeatedly by Islamic Republic propaganda outlets.

Iranian broadcasters claimed years of activity by regime-backed “resistance groups” have succeeded in persuading the “naïve UK government” to take action against Israel.

The reports quote Miliband as branding the settlers as “terrorists” supported by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, and accusing them of “committing ethnic cleansing in the West Bank”.

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