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How Jewish am I, asks Boris Johnson: Letters to the Editor, November 13 2026

November 12, 2026 13:17
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Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pictured at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph had a query for the JC this week (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
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Ukraine silence

How fitting that, as the nation falls silent for Remembrance, it should also have fallen silent about Ukraine.

Last week Russia pounded Ukraine’s power grid almost every night, the better to freeze its civilians into submission before winter. In Komyshuvakha, in Zaporizhzhia, Russian aircraft bombed a former school twice while humanitarian aid was being handed out. The death toll stands at 55 and is still rising. I must have missed the emergency Commons debate.

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